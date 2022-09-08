Pakistani PM: World should ramp up climate change fight
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister is urging the world to step up the fight against climate change as a way to avoid more deadly flooding. Shahbaz Sharif made the comment in a meeting Thursday with Derek Chollet, a senior official at the U.S. State Department, as the improverished nation struggled with the aftemath of the most devastating floods in its history. The deluges have killed 1,355 people, affected 3.3 million made more than half a million homeless. Chollet is visiting Islamabad to assess the damage and arrange for aid. a day ahead of the first American planeload of supplies. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Pakistan Friday on a two-day visit.