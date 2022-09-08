New Hampshire Gov. Sununu endorses Chuck Morse days before Senate GOP primary

By Michael Warren, CNN

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday endorsed state Senate President Chuck Morse for the US Senate, just days before Tuesday’s Republican primary.

“For the sake of this great state, we have to defeat (Sen.) Maggie Hassan in November, and the best candidate to this is Chuck Morse,” Sununu said during a news conference. “I couldn’t be more proud to endorse a partner that I’ve had at the state house.”

Morse is facing off against Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, in Tuesday’s Republican primary. The winner of that contest will take on Hassan, considered one of the most vulnerable Senate incumbents up for reelection this year. Fears from some Republican leaders that Bolduc could win the nomination has prompted a spending spree from GOP groups on Morse’s behalf.

Sununu cast his support for Morse as a bet on the candidate with the best chance to defeat the Democratic incumbent in the general election. Republicans only need to gain one seat to get control of the chamber.

“Chuck Morse is the candidate to beat Sen. Hassan in office this November and the candidate Sen. Hassan is most afraid to face,” Sununu went on. “I am calling all Republicans to join me.”

Asked by a reporter about his recent conversation with Donald Trump, who has not endorsed in the race, Sununu said he encouraged the former President to get involved.

“Former President Trump called me just over a week ago. I think we had a great conversation. We talked a lot about this Senate race. I very strongly encouraged him to get involved in the race,” Sununu said.

