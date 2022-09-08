Justice Sotomayor visits Bronx for bronze bust unveiling

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor returned Thursday to the Bronx community where she grew up to see the unveiling of a bronze bust of the 68-year-old justice at a shopping center in the heart of the community. In brief remarks after the likeness was unveiled, Sotomayor said she was “deeply touched” by the bust with the Bronx Terminal Market. Sotomayor, who became the first Hispanic justice to serve on the Supreme Court when she was sworn in in 2009, said she hoped every child who sees the bust of her at the Bronx market knows that she is a proud native.

