Indonesian students protest against fuel price hikes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of students have rallied in Indonesia’s capital to protest sharp increases in fuel prices by the government. Fuel prices were raised by about 30% on Saturday after the government reduced some of the costly subsidies that have helped control inflation in the country. The hike was the first in eight years. Protests have been held in several large cities since Monday by students, workers, farmers, fishermen and teachers. Higher fuel prices are a politically sensitive issue in Indonesia that could trigger broader price hikes. In 1998, an increase in fuel prices sparked riots that helped topple longtime dictator Suharto.

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

