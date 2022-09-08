Hot and muggy Friday forecast with a chance of showers

Hot and humid weather is expected for Friday because of tropical moisture, as what once was Hurricane Kay is weakening and moving north toward Southern California from the Baja Peninsula. There is a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until Saturday. The likelihood of it raining in our region is higher for areas that are further south. Beginning Thursday, there was increased cloud cover and even some moisture that will last well into the weekend.

It would be best to avoid the beaches this weekend due to remnants of Hurricane Kay’s potential impact on local beaches. There is a High Surf Advisory from Ventura County’s beaches to Gaviota because of dangerous rip currents and high surf. It goes into effect Friday and extends through early Sunday morning. Along with the chance of rain in the forecast, very hot temperatures are expected for one more day on Friday. There is an Excessive Heat Warning that ends Thursday evening for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo’s Interior Valleys and Mountains, Santa Barbara’s Interior Mountains, and Ventura County’s Mountains. The warning for Ventura County Inland Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and the Central Coast expires Friday evening. Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool during the tail end of this long heat wave.

Friday is expected to be the last hot day of this heat wave before Kay takes over for the weekend. There is increasing cloud cover and moisture in the air, but temperatures are going to remain above normal Friday. Inland communities will be in the 90s and 100s, while highs along the coast will be in the 80s and 90s. By next week, relief from both the heat and the tropical moisture will arrive at last. Temperatures are expected to be near or even slightly below normal after this eventful weekend.