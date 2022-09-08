Egypt: 4 independent journalists questioned over reports

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s prosecutors have charged four journalists from one of the country’s few remaining independent news outlets of spreading false news and disturbing public peace. Mada Masr, a news website, said in a statement Wednesday that the journalists were released on bail overnight following their interrogation. At issue is an article saying that senior members of a pro-government political party were implicated in a corruption case. Mada Masr is one of the hundreds of websites blocked by the Egyptian government in recent years. It has continued to publish investigative pieces through other sites. Egypt remains among the world’s worst jailers of journalists, according to the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

