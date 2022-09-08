Biden administration undoes Trump-era immigration rule

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration is undoing a Trump-era rule that barred immigrants from getting legal residency depending on how they used public benefits. The Department of Homeland Security says a new regulation for the “public charge” rule will go into effect in late December. The public charge regulation bars people from getting green cards if they would be burdens to the United States. For years prior to the Trump administration, that was interpreted as being primarily dependent on cash assistance, income maintenance or government support for long-term institutionalization. But the Trump administration had expanded the benefits to include non-cash assistance including food stamps and Medicaid.

