After Memphis killings, officials push harsh sentencing laws

A string of high-profile killings rattling Memphis this week has touched off new calls for tougher sentencing laws. Both Democratic and Republican officials have noted that the suspects in the killing of a jogger and a string of shootings would still would have been in prison if they had served their entire sentences. That is now required under a Tennessee law that took effect in July. But criminal justice reform advocates say longer sentences do not improve public safety. Instead, they say offering reduced sentences in exchange for taking rehabilitative classes can make a difference.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

