11 dead and 63 saved after boat sinks in northern Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Local authorities of the northern Brazil state of Para say at least 11 people died after a passenger boat sank near the city of Belém. Nine of the victims were women. The Para state government says in a statement that 63 people have been rescued from the water after the boat sank Thursday near Cotijuba island, outside Belém. Officials haven’t said if any people are missing. The government statement says the boat was being operated without proper licenses.

