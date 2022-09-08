10 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s life

LONDON (AP) — From her ambulance service during World War II to being immortalized by a Beatles song, Queen Elizabeth II has been the only monarch that most people in Britain have ever known. She reigned for seven decades over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire before dying at age 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She endured through 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, becoming an institution and an icon — a fixed point and a reassuring presence even for those who didn’t like the royals. She was the longest reigning-monarch in British history, famous for her life of public service but also for her beloved corgis and a mischievous sense of humor in private.

