US: Dozens of Islamic State fighters arrested in Syria camp

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters arrested dozens of Islamic State militants and rescued four women who were being held chained in tunnels at a massive camp in northeastern Syria that houses IS families. The operation has gone on for two weeks and is part of an ongoing effort to dissolve a major IS network at the camp. The al-Hol camp is widely seen as a breeding ground for the next generation of IS extremists. The camp has long been viewed as a growing problem and there have been a number of military operations and raids there to root out IS threats.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.