Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 6:58 am

Turkey’s Erdogan pledges to bolster stability in Balkans

KEYT

By JOVANA GEC
Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope a recent agreement settling a travel document dispute between Serbia and Kosovo can help further stabilize the troubled Balkans. Speaking in the Serbian capital Belgrade, Erdogan said Turkey stands ready to help rival nations in the Balkans resolve long-standing problems that still threaten regional stability. Erdogan’s stop in Belgrade Wednesday was part of a tour of the Balkans. He visited Bosnia on Tuesday and will wrap up his trip in Croatia.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content