Trump ambassador Kelly Craft joins Kentucky governor race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft has launched her campaign for Kentucky governor. She said Wednesday that the state’s “best days are ahead.” Craft joins a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year. Craft has spent years cultivating connections within the GOP. She and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft, donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates. Now as she herself becomes a candidate for office, she has some advantages. She can tap into her family’s wealth to help finance her campaign. And she can point to her resume as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Canada and the United Nations.

