Trial begins in killing of Miss Sweetie Pie’s grandson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A murder-for-hire trial involving former stars of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” has gotten underway in St. Louis, where prosecutors allege that James “Tim” Norman arranged his nephew’s killing because he needed money from a life insurance policy that he had taken out on the victim. James “Tim” Norman is charged with murder for hire in the 2016 death of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. The case has drawn national interest because both men appeared on the the reality show on the OWN Network. Prosecutors allege that Norman had his nephew killed to collect on a life insurance policy. Norman’s attorneys say he was concerned that decisions Montgomery was making put him in danger.

