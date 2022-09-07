Toronto fest roars back to life with Spielberg, ‘Knives Out’

When the 47th Toronto International Film Festival unfolds beginning Thursday, it will follow two editions that were much diminished by the pandemic. It’s been a trying period for all film festivals but an especially difficult one for TIFF. The largest North American film festival, Toronto derives its power from its audiences. And this year, the crowds will have plenty to flock to, including the world premieres of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King.” After two lean, virtual pandemic editions, this year’s TIFF will be a full-scaled movie omnibus of the fall’s most anticipated titles.

