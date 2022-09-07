Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM in new protest

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities have organized new protests to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters on Wednesday as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tires. Other protests paralyzed various coastal cities in Haiti’s northern regions and southern regions including Port-de-Paix, Petit-Goave and Jeremie with police firing tear gas to disburse the crowd. Haitians have organized a growing number of protests amid an increase in gang violence, a spike in the prices of basic goods and a severe lack of fuel.

