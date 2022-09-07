Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:19 am

Sundance Film Festival names Eugene Hernandez director

KEYT

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After three years as the festival director of the New York Film Festival, Eugene Hernandez has been tapped to lead the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute announced Wednesday that Hernandez will become the festival’s fourth director in its nearly four-decade history, in addition to heading the institute’s year-round public programming. Hernandez will remain with the New York Film Festival through its upcoming edition, which kicks off Sept. 30. He will start his new position with Sundance in November, but 2024′s Sundance will be his first to lead.

Article Topic Follows: News
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content