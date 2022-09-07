Starbucks loses appeal, will rehire 7 fired Memphis workers

Starbucks says it will reinstate seven employees who were fired in February after leading an effort to unionize their Memphis store. The seven will get their jobs back after the Seattle-based coffee giant lost an appeal of a lower court’s order to reinstate them. Starbucks says the workers violated company policy by reopening the store after closing time and inviting a television crew inside. But the National Labor Relations Board determined the company was interfering with the workers’ right to organize. Last month, a federal court in Memphis ruled Starbucks should reinstate the workers while its case was being heard. Starbucks appealed, but on Tuesday, a federal appeals court upheld the lower court ruling.

