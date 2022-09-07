Slain jogger recalled as ‘bright light’ with ‘zest for life’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The killing of jogger Eliza Fletcher has shocked the Memphis community and has led to a flood of support for her family. Police say the wife, mother of two and 34-year-old kindergarten teacher was killed after being kidnapped during a pre-dawn run near the University of Memphis. Those who knew Fletcher described her as “a bright light in our community” known for her love of running and zest for life. A judge revoked bond for a man charged with Fletcher’s kidnapping and killing Wednesday. An arrest affidavit shows that Cleotha Henderson was arrested Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen.

