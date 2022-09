SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara is currently facing a housing crisis.

According to Rent, the average rent for apartments in Santa Barbara is between $3,545 and and $5,850.

This is up approximately 238% Year over Year.

A one bedroom apartment averages $3,545, whereas a 2-bedroom apartment averages $4,345.

This is making it increasingly more difficult for people to be able to afford the cost of living.