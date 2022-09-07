Ricky Martin sues nephew, alleges million-dollar losses

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin has filed a lawsuit against his nephew accusing him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations that attorneys say cost the singer and actor millions of dollars in lost income. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. territory’s Court of First Instance alleges Martin has been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his troubled nephew for economic reasons. It further alleges that if the nephew does not obtain any economic benefit, he would continue to “assassinate the reputation and integrity of the artist.”

