New rental? How to turn a bland space into a personal haven

It can be tough to make a rental space your own. Most rental agreements stipulate that you can’t permanently change anything. You might try striking up a conversation with your landlord to talk about potential changes and perhaps offer to foot the bill. But there also are a lot of temporary tweaks and little personal touches that you can add after just a trip to the hardware store. Removable wallpaper can jazz up everything from walls and ceilings to stair risers, backsplashes and appliances. Convertible furniture can create defined spaces where there were none. Changing knobs, handles or showerheads can help change the feel of a room.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.