Judge: Music writer need not testify at R. Kelly trial

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge says a music writer who spent decades raising awareness about sexual misconduct allegations against R. Kelly won’t be required to testify at the singer’s federal trial on child pornography and trial-fixing charges. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ruled Wednesday that Jim DeRogatis’ testimony wouldn’t serve any purpose. Lawyers for DeRogatis invoked legal protections for the press in a Tuesday filing asking the judge to quash a defense subpoena for DeRogatis’ testimony. A lawyer for a Kelly co-defendant said his sole question would be whether a video DeRogatis received two decades ago is the same one entered as evidence at this trial. The judge says other witnesses established the video’s authenticity.

