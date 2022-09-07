Japan, US, S Korea reaffirm joint response to N Korea threat

TOKYO (AP) — Diplomats from the United States, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to working together in response to any threat from North Korea, including a possible new nuclear test. The three senior diplomats in charge of North Korean affairs also underscored their efforts to strengthen their security partnership. Japan and South Korea acknowledge their need to improve bilateral and trilateral cooperation. Relations between Japan and South Korea have been badly damaged by historical disputes over Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula. North Korea last conducted a nuclear test, its sixth, in 2017, and experts have noted signs of preparations for another test.

