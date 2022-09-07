Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government has written to its NATO and European Union partners and the U.N. chief, urging the formal condemnation of increasingly aggressive rhetoric from neighboring Turkey. It also suggested that current tensions could escalate into a second open conflict in Europe, this time between two NATO allies. In the letters, copies of which were seen Wednesday by The Associated Press, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the behavior of his country’s historic regional rival should be condemned by the three bodies. The letters dated Monday and Tuesday come at a low point in relations between the two neighbors.

