Greece tells state workers to save power, seeks 10% cut

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government has announced a carrot-and-stick drive to cut public sector energy use by 10% this year. It’s linking compliance to funding and urging state employees to switch off lights and appliances when leaving the office. Environment and Energy Minister Costas Skrekas said Greece wants to cut public sector energy consumption an overall 30% by 2030, and will in coming days be making savings recommendations for households and businesses. Governments across Europe have been urging their citizens to save energy ahead of this winter’s anticipated crunch in gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

