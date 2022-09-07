Families slam plans for 2nd judge to probe Beirut port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of relatives of the victims of Beirut’s 2020 massive port blast have protested plans by the judiciary to name a second investigative judge, calling the move an attempt by the country’s political class to prevent justice. The investigation into the blast that killed 218 people and injured thousands has been blocked since December by Lebanon’s political powers after three former Cabinet ministers filed legal challenges against investigative judge Tarek Bitar. Wednesday’s protest came after news leaked that caretaker justice minister and the country’s top judicial body are planning to name a second investigative judge into the case.

