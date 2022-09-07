EU wants price cap on Russian gas, energy companies to pay

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian natural gas. She also said Wednesday that European oil and gas companies are making extraordinary profits as the war in Ukraine drives up energy costs and that the bloc’s executive arm will propose they make a “solidarity contribution.” They’re part of a raft of proposals that the EU’s executive branch is putting on the table for the bloc’s energy ministers to discuss Friday. Von der Leyen says Russia is “actively manipulating the gas market.” It’s partially or fully cut natural gas to 13 EU countries.

