Are Airbnbs more cost-effective than hotels?

NerdWallet looked at the price of 1,000 Airbnb listings and compared them to the cost of hotels. Airbnbs can be an affordable alternative to hotels, particularly for longer stays, large groups and for people who need a washer and dryer or kitchen. But beware of vacation rental cleaning fees that can make the price skyrocket, and take advantage of discounts for monthlong stays. Travelers should also consider the extra amenities and service they might get with a hotel, which has full-time staff, perhaps a pool or gym, and maybe better transportation options nearby.

