UN: At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is predicting that at least a billion dollars will be needed urgently to avert famine in Somalia in the coming months and early next year when two more dry seasons are expected to compound the historic drought that has hit the Horn of Africa nation. Martin Griffiths said in a video briefing from Somalia’s capital Mogadishu that a new report from an authoritative panel of independent experts says there will be a famine in Somalia between October and December if it isn’t avoided with massive aid as was the case in 2016 and 2017.

