Suspected jihadi bomb hits convoy in Burkina Faso; 35 dead

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A suspected jihadi roadside bomb has hit a convoy in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 35 people and injuring dozens more. The governor of Sahel region, Lt. Col. Rodolphe Sorgho, said that a supply convoy escorted by the army was hit while driving between Bourzanga and Djibo towns with one of the vehicles carrying civilians. He said the wounded have been evacuated and the area of the explosion has been secured. Although no group immediately claimed responsibility for the bomb, it is suspected to be by Islamic extremist rebels. Burkina Faso has been ravaged by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in which thousands have been killed.

By ARSENE KABORE and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

