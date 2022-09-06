Seattle teachers OK strike as contract talks go to the wire

SEATTLE (AP) — Teachers in Seattle have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike as contract talks continue on the eve of the new school year. Seattle Education Association President Jennifer Matter announced Tuesday that 95% of ballots returned by the union’s membership favored going on strike absent an agreement with Seattle Public Schools. Issues include pay, staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students, and student mental health support. School is due to start Wednesday but the district has warned parents a delay is likely. Districts across the country have been dealing with fallout from the pandemic, including strains on the mental health of teachers and students, as well as limited resources for meeting teacher demands.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.