Rape, incest exceptions spark S Carolina GOP abortion fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate’s debate Wednesday on an abortion ban that no longer includes exceptions for pregnancies’ caused by rape and incest is likely to leave Republicans facing off with each other. On the one side are a core group who think any abortion ends a life. On the other are conservatives who after digesting what has happened elsewhere after Roe v. Wade was overturned. They don’t want to have 14-year-old rape victims to give birth or force a mother to carry to term a fetus that could not live outside the womb. The Senate is expected to debate a number of possible changes to the bill and the rape and incest exceptions could be restored.

