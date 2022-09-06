Rape, incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee has removed exceptions for rape and incest from a bill banning nearly all abortions. The 9-8 vote by the Senate Medical Affairs Committee on Tuesday sends the bill to the Senate floor for a Wednesday debate. Democrats refused to join more moderate Republicans that fought to keep the exceptions, saying they didn’t want to make an awful proposal just really bad. The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House before some Republicans maneuvered it to allow abortions for rape and incest victims up to the 12th week of pregnancy.