Japan military opens probe after sex harassment complaints

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense minister says he has ordered a ministry-wide special investigation into growing reports of sexual assault after allegations of harassment were brought by a former soldier. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada’s order came after a female former soldier requested a reinvestigation of an alleged assault by former male colleagues last year. Hamada says the number of reported harassment cases has increased sharply in recent years, and that it is time for a thorough review of the problem. In a country where gender inequality remains high, sexual harassment is often disregarded and the #MeToo movement has been slow to catch on.

