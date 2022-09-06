In flood-stricken Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s unprecedented monsoon season and flooding have killed hundreds of people and made hundreds of thousands homeless. The rains now threaten a famed archeological site dating back 4,500 years. Curator Ahsan Abbasi said on Tuesday that flooding has not directly hit Mohenjo Daro, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But he says the rains have inflicted damaged on the ruins of the ancient city in southern Sindh province near the Indus River. Since the rains started in mid-June, at least 1,325 people have been killed. Millions have lost their homes in the surging waters, with many experts blaming the unusually heavy monsoon rains on climate change.

