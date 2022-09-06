Dan Goldman, Democratic counsel during Trump’s first impeachment, will win New York House primary, CNN projects
By Gregory Krieg, CNN
Former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman will win the Democratic nomination for New York’s 10th Congressional District, CNN projected Tuesday, after state Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou conceded.
Goldman’s victory puts the party’s lead counsel at former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial on a path to join the House.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.