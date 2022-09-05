Zimbabwe says measles outbreak has killed 700 children

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s health ministry says the death toll from a measles outbreak has risen to almost 700 children. Some are calling for the enactment of legislation to make vaccination mandatory in a country where anti-modern medicine religious sects hold sway on large swathes of the population of 15 million people. The southern African country’s health ministry announced at the weekend that 698 children have died from measles since the outbreak started in April. The ministry said 37 of the deaths occurred on a single day on Sept.1. The health ministry said it had recorded 6,291 cases of measles by Sept. 4.

