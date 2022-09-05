Serbian PM visits Kosovo Serbs as tensions still simmer

MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia’s prime minister has visited Serb-dominated northern Kosovo following a recent flareup in tensions between the former war foes that sparked fears of instability in the Balkans amid the war in Ukraine. Kosovo authorities and NATO-led peacekeepers on Monday stepped up security as dozens of Kosovo Serbs greeted Ana Brnabic upon arrival in Mitrovica, a northern Kosovo town near the border with Serbia that has been divided into Serb and ethnic Albanian-dominated parts since the conflict in 1998-99. Tension erupted last month over Serbia’s and Kosovo’s refusal to recognize each other’s identity documents and vehicle license plates.

