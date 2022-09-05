Nice Bastille Day attack trial begins in Paris terror court

PARIS (AP) — Eight people are on trial in a special terrorism court in Paris. They are accused of helping a man who drove a truck into a crowded beachfront in the southern French resort of Nice and killed 86 people. The attacker was shot dead by police on the same night of July 14, 2016. Survivors and those mourning loved ones will recount the horrors inflicted that night during the proceedings that will be broadcast live to a convention center in Nice. The verdict is expected in December.

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY and BARBARA SURK Associated Press

