Mine explodes in north Syria, killing 4 young brothers

BEIRUT (AP) — An opposition war monitor and a paramedic group say four children were killed when a mine and explosives left inside an abandoned apartment went off in a rebel-held town in northern Syria. The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense said the four brothers were killed instantly on Monday by the blasts in the town of Binnish and their bodies were taken a nearby morgue. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that four siblings were killed, adding that the building where the explosives went off was used over the years by families displaced by Syria’s 11-year conflict.

