Germany to publish results of energy ‘stress test’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government plans to publish the results of a highly anticipated study into how the country’s energy sector will cope with possible shortages in the coming months. The outcome of the so-called stress test to be published on Monday could determine whether Germany delays the planned shutdown of its last three nuclear power plants at the end of the year. Germany is scrambling to ensure the lights stay on and homes stay warm this winter despite an expected shortage of natural gas due to supply cuts from Russia. The government has announced numerous measures to import gas from other sources and reactivate mothballed coal- and oil-fueled power plants. It has also urged citizens to conserve as much energy as possible.

