5 Pakistani soldiers, 4 militants killed in shootout

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says troops have raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold in the northwest bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shooting that killed five soldiers and four insurgents. In a statement, the military said Monday’s raid was launched in North Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. North Waziristan served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups until the army claimed that it cleared the region of insurgents. Occasional attacks have continued, however, raising concerns the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping in the area.

