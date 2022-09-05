5 killed after train collides with vehicle in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police say a train has collided with a vehicle on a railroad crossing in southern Hungary, killing five people. They said the accident occurred at a dirt road crossing around 6:45 a.m. Monday near the village of Kunfeherto. The driver of the vehicle and all four passengers died at the scene. Passengers on the train were not injured but the train’s driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a police statement.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.