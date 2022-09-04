Veteran reporter in Las Vegas found dead outside his home with stab wounds, newspaper says

By Michelle Watson, CNN

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Jeff German, a journalist for more than 30 years in Las Vegas, was found dead outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper said. The paper said German was found with “stab wounds.”

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” said Executive Editor Glenn Cook, according to the paper. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) were called to the scene Saturday just after 10:30 a.m. local time, according to a department news release.

“Arriving officers and medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” the release said.

The police department did not identify German in its release but said that “the identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death” would be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

CNN has reached out to the Clark County Coroner’s Office for more information.

The homicide division of LVMPD is investigating, the release said.

