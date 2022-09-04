Prominent Indian business leader Cyrus Mistry dies at 54

NEW DELHI (AP) — Cyrus Mistry, an Indian-born Irish businessman and former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, has died in an accident after his car crashed in western India. He was 54. Police say the crash occurred on Sunday near Mumbai. Mistry served as Tata Sons chairman for five years until he was removed by the board in October 2016. He challenged the board’s decision but India’s top court upheld his dismissal. Politicians and business leaders reacted with shock to news of Mistry’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mistry was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. Mistry owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons through his company, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. In 2018, his net worth was approximately $10 billion.

