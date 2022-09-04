Berlin police fatally shoot man who killed woman with ax

VIENNA (AP) — German police say a man has killed a woman with an ax in Berlin. Police were called to an apartment Sunday morning in Berlin’s Lichtenberg neighborhood. Police saw a man striking a woman with an ax as officers arrived. Berlin police said officers shot and killed the suspect. The victim died on the scene of her injuries. Police were still investigating a motive for the killing. They hadn’t yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim.

