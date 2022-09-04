Activist floats balloons again despite North Korea’s warning

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An activist says he has again flown huge balloons carrying COVID-19 relief items and an anti-North Korea placard across the tense inter-Korean border despite the North’s recent warning of a deadly attack over his activities. Park Sang-hak says the 20 balloons launched Sunday carried thousands of masks, Tylenol and Vitamin C tablets. One balloon carried an anti-Kim placard. North Korea is deeply angered by such activism and has made the highly questionable claim that such objects caused the country’s COVID-19 outbreak. Days after Kim Jong Un’s sister made threats over the ballooning last month, Park was attacked at a rally. He suffered a broken arm and a suspect was detained. His claim that North Korea ordered the attack couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

