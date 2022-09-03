Teacher shortages grow worrisome in Poland and Hungary
By VANESSA GERA and JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Public schools in Poland and Hungary are facing a shortage of teachers at a time when both countries are taking in many Ukrainian refugee children. For years, teachers have been fleeing public schools over grievances regarding low wages and a sense of not being valued by their governments. Families are increasingly shunning public systems for private schools, seeking smaller class sizes and an escape from what they perceive as nationalistic indoctrination. The problems are expected to grow in the coming years as many working teachers approach retirement and fewer young people feel drawn to the poorly paying profession.