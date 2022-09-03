Mali releases 3 Ivorian soldiers; 46 others still detained

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Three female soldiers have arrived home in Ivory Coast nearly two months after they were detained in Mali along with 46 others. Togolese Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Dusse, whose country has been mediating talks, says the three women have been “released as a humanitarian gesture.” The Ivorian soldiers were sent to Mali in July to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted by the U.N. However, Mali’s government said it considered the Ivorians to be mercenaries because they were not directly employed by the U.N. mission and charged them with undermining state security. The Togolese foreign affairs minister indicated that discussions about the remaining detainees continue.

By TOUSSAINT N’GOTTA and BABA AHMED Associated Press

